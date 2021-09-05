CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Danville

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 4 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Danville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

South Boston / godanriver.com

Danville driver eyes first track championship in Limited Sportsman division

SOUTH BOSTON — Daniel Moss has never won a NASCAR track championship, but the Danville resident is looking to change that in Saturday night’s event at South Boston Speedway. “I’ve been trying to win a NASCAR-sanctioned championship since I started racing,” Moss said. “We won a championship in 2018 at... Read more

Danville / wset.com

Student-athletes in Danville City Public Schools must get vaccinated or regular testing

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Leaders with Danville City Public Schools are saying athletes have become a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19. To help prevent the spread of COVID, school leaders voted to require athletes and extracurricular students to be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Students who are not vaccinated... Read more

Danville / ncwcsports.com

Volleyball Comes Back to Win Second Match of Averett Classic

DANVILLE, Va. - The NC Wesleyan College volleyball team fell 3-0 to ODAC foe Washington & Lee University in game one of the Averett Cougar Classic on Friday afternoon. W&L slid to the win by scores of 25-16, 25-15, and 25-13. Wesleyan played well attacking in the first set hitting .281 with 11 kills, but could not stop the WLU attack as they had 17 kills and hit .455. Read more

Danville / chathamstartribune.com

God's Pit Crew to hold golf tournament

DANVILLE, Va. — God’s Pit Crew’s annual benefit golf tournament, sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, will be held at Goodyear Golf Club on Friday, Sept. 17. The organization is presently taking team registrations. The tournament will be four-person team, captain’s choice, shotgun start with... Read more

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

