CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 4 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Manhattan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Manhattan sports. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kansas / themercury.com

Skylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas State

Skylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas State

The significance of a jersey number can mean different things to different people. However, in the case of one particular number at Kansas State, there’s not much room for interpretation. A person doesn’t have to look far to spot a No. 7 jersey on gamedays in Manhattan. It’s a number... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Manhattan / themercury.com

State runner-up Jillian Harkin returns to lead MHS girls' tennis

State runner-up Jillian Harkin returns to lead MHS girls' tennis

Manhattan High’s girls’ tennis came close to reaching gold, both individually and as a team, at the end of last season but fell just short. Dominant junior Jillian Harkin finished second in Class 6A after falling in the championship match, while the team walked away with its second consecutive third-place finish. Harkin rolled through last season, heading into the state tournament with a sterling 28-0 record before finishing 31-1 overall. Now, the junior is poised to continue that dominance with an eye on the state championship that she barely missed last season. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Manhattan / jcpost.com

Ike and Letty Evans Pledge $11.5 Million for Student-Athlete Success Program

Ike and Letty Evans Pledge $11.5 Million for Student-Athlete Success Program

MANHATTAN, Kansas – ​On the heels of recent support and increased programming for diversity and inclusion and mental health, K-State Athletics continues its mission of enhancing the overall student-athlete experience as the department announced today an $11.5 million gift from Ike and Letty Evans to launch the Ike and Letty Evans Student-Athlete Success Program. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kansas / chatsports.com

Big 12 moving fast to remain alive, relevant after loss of flagship brands

Big 12 moving fast to remain alive, relevant after loss of flagship brands

MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of the Big 12 logo on the field at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers on November 16, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Rumors of... Read more

Comments / 0

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
48
Followers
222
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy