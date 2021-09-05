Manhattan sports digest: Top stories today

(MANHATTAN, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Manhattan area.

Skylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas State The significance of a jersey number can mean different things to different people. However, in the case of one particular number at Kansas State, there’s not much room for interpretation. A person doesn’t have to look far to spot a No. 7 jersey on gamedays in Manhattan. It’s a number... Read more

State runner-up Jillian Harkin returns to lead MHS girls' tennis Manhattan High’s girls’ tennis came close to reaching gold, both individually and as a team, at the end of last season but fell just short. Dominant junior Jillian Harkin finished second in Class 6A after falling in the championship match, while the team walked away with its second consecutive third-place finish. Harkin rolled through last season, heading into the state tournament with a sterling 28-0 record before finishing 31-1 overall. Now, the junior is poised to continue that dominance with an eye on the state championship that she barely missed last season. Read more

Ike and Letty Evans Pledge $11.5 Million for Student-Athlete Success Program MANHATTAN, Kansas – ​On the heels of recent support and increased programming for diversity and inclusion and mental health, K-State Athletics continues its mission of enhancing the overall student-athlete experience as the department announced today an $11.5 million gift from Ike and Letty Evans to launch the Ike and Letty Evans Student-Athlete Success Program. Read more

