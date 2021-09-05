CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pottstown

Posted by 
Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 4 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pottstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
West Reading / sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville, Pottstown Hospitals Win Heart Awards

Phoenixville, Pottstown Hospitals Win Heart Awards

WEST READING PA – Tower Health hospitals in Phoenixville and Pottstown have been recognized by the American Heart Association for successes in caring for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, the healthcare system said Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021). For patients with disease conditions that... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
West Reading / sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville, Pottstown Hospitals Win Heart Awards

Phoenixville, Pottstown Hospitals Win Heart Awards

WEST READING PA – Tower Health hospitals in Phoenixville and Pottstown have been recognized by the American Heart Association for successes in caring for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, the healthcare system said Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021). For patients with disease conditions that... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pottstown / thereporteronline.com

Pottstown and Boyertown Fall Garden Tour will showcase plants and artwork

Pottstown and Boyertown Fall Garden Tour will showcase plants and artwork

A home garden tour will feature community connections, culture, and local cuisine. The Mosaic Community Land Trust organized their first garden tour series this year with a tour available in the spring, summer and now fall season. The third and final tour will take place on Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees will take a self-guided tour of home gardens in both Boyertown and Pottstown. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pottstown / montco.today

Find a Target and Aim with Pottstown’s Splitting Edge Axe Throwing

Find a Target and Aim with Pottstown’s Splitting Edge Axe Throwing

Want to try something new to bring the family together, or perhaps a wacky team-building exercise?. Enter this new trend. For about a year and a half now (notwithstanding the COVID-19 interruption), axe-throwing has been gaining popularity. With a group, teams get instruction on how to hold and throw axes towards the target on the wood in front of them in a ‘lane,’ as well as safety instructions. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
62
Followers
215
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pottstown, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pottstown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy