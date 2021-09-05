CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...9AM Monday morning through 9PM Monday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...New fire starts will spread rapidly to the east southeast.

alerts.weather.gov

