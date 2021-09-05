Top La Crosse sports news

(LA CROSSE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the La Crosse area.

High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central WEST SALEM — As the football sailed over the defenders as they tried to sack his quarterback, CJ McConkey was simply hoping he wouldn't cramp up after he caught the pass heading his way. There was a big play to be made, and the West Salem High School senior was...

Central, Aquinas soccer play to draw Central and Aquinas battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in La Crosse. Devin Wilkerson scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute for Central. Aquinas equalized in the 70th minute to complete the draw. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...

UW-La Crosse football begins its first season in two years this Saturday at Dakota State in Madison

