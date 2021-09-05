Top La Crosse sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LA CROSSE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the La Crosse area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in La Crosse sports. For more stories from the La Crosse area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

West Salem / lacrossetribune.com

High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central

High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central

WEST SALEM — As the football sailed over the defenders as they tried to sack his quarterback, CJ McConkey was simply hoping he wouldn’t cramp up after he caught the pass heading his way. There was a big play to be made, and the West Salem High School senior was... Read more

La Crosse / news8000.com

Central, Aquinas soccer play to draw

Central, Aquinas soccer play to draw

Central and Aquinas battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in La Crosse. Devin Wilkerson scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute for Central. Aquinas equalized in the 70th minute to complete the draw. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY... Read more

La Crosse / youtube.com

UW-La Crosse football begins its first season in two years this Saturday at Dakota State in Madison

UW-La Crosse football begins its first season in two years this Saturday at Dakota State in Madison

Read more

La Crosse / wxow.com

Weisbrod leads Aquinas over Central in city battle

Weisbrod leads Aquinas over Central in city battle

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Jacy Weisbrod had 18 kills tp lead Aquinas to a 3-0 win over Central in an MVC volleyball battle. The set scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17. Maci Donarski chipped in 31 assists. Lauren Buley had 7 kills to lead Central. Read more

