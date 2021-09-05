Trending lifestyle headlines in Fairbanks

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Life in Fairbanks has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as Covid cases surge in schools FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents. COVID case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have cancelled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future. Read more

Fairbanks hospital, clinics will require staff to be vaccinated ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The nonprofit that operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and two Interior clinics announced Friday it will require its health care staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Foundation Health Partners operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as well as the Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center, a long-term care facility. It said in a press release that it is transitioning its vaccination program from voluntary to required for all health care staff, which includes “employees, students, volunteers, contract personnel, and licensed independent practitioners providing patient care or services at an FHP facility.” Read more

Woman arrested after driving onto runway at Fairbanks International Airport A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after pulling onto an active runway at Fairbanks International Airport last week. Mary Elizabeth Somers, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, authorities were... Read more

