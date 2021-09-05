CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Trending lifestyle headlines in Fairbanks

Posted by 
Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 4 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Life in Fairbanks has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as Covid cases surge in schools

Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as Covid cases surge in schools

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents. COVID case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have cancelled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future. Read more

Comments
avatar

they should of all wore masks from the start and kept the 6' recommended distance between each students and all the faculty and staff should be vaccinated and masked!

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

wow. shocking. you can't stop lice... covid? shut it down. Ridicous to think kids won't be kids.. dumbasses

1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Anchorage / alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks hospital, clinics will require staff to be vaccinated

Fairbanks hospital, clinics will require staff to be vaccinated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The nonprofit that operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and two Interior clinics announced Friday it will require its health care staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Foundation Health Partners operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as well as the Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center, a long-term care facility. It said in a press release that it is transitioning its vaccination program from voluntary to required for all health care staff, which includes “employees, students, volunteers, contract personnel, and licensed independent practitioners providing patient care or services at an FHP facility.” Read more

Comments
avatar

Make your decision on the jab be what is best for you and not on a mandate. Remember, if you are between a newborn and 60 and reasonably healthy,

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Woman arrested after driving onto runway at Fairbanks International Airport

Woman arrested after driving onto runway at Fairbanks International Airport

A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after pulling onto an active runway at Fairbanks International Airport last week. Mary Elizabeth Somers, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, authorities were... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Health Watch: This year sees First International Overdose Awareness Week event in Fairbanks

Health Watch: This year sees First International Overdose Awareness Week event in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -It’s International Overdose Awareness week - the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. This campaign is host to many events around the world to remember, without stigma, those who have died of overdose, and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends affected. This year, The... Read more

Comments / 0

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
101
Followers
206
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Fairbanks, AK
Lifestyle
City
Fairbanks, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy