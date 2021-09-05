Brunswick sports lineup: What’s trending

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

2021 Brunswick High Graduate to Play for Mariners BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The College of Coastal Georgia Men's Basketball team adds a second Brunswick, Georgia native Izaiah Butler. The 6'4" 2021 graduate of Brunswick High School will play forward for the Mariners. The local forward lettered in basketball all four years at Brunswick High School. He was named Brunswick... Read more

Southern Swing 2021: Brunswick Head Coach Sean Pender GPB's Jon Nelson hit the road to visit football teams across South Georgia! In this segment, Nelson caught up with Brunswick Head Coach Sean Pender. Read more

Volleyball Earns Second-Straight Sweep Of Season Against Pikeville DAYTON, TN - The Bryan College Women's Volleyball team traveled down to Brunswick, GA as The College of Coastal Georgia hosted the Captain Jack Quad this weekend. The Lady Lions had their first match of the day was against the University of Pikeville. Bryan's offense set the tone early with a .650 hitting percentage on their way to a 25-6 Set 1 victory. Set 2 brought more of the same with the Lady Lions smashing 14 kills to win 25-12. Bryan earned their second sweep of the season to improve to 2-1 after taking the third set 25-9. INSIDE THE BOX. Read more

