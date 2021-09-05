CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick sports lineup: What’s trending

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 4 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Brunswick sports. For more stories from the Brunswick area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Brunswick / coastalgeorgiasports.com

2021 Brunswick High Graduate to Play for Mariners

2021 Brunswick High Graduate to Play for Mariners

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The College of Coastal Georgia Men's Basketball team adds a second Brunswick, Georgia native Izaiah Butler. The 6'4" 2021 graduate of Brunswick High School will play forward for the Mariners. The local forward lettered in basketball all four years at Brunswick High School. He was named Brunswick... Read more

Brunswick / youtube.com

Southern Swing 2021: Brunswick Head Coach Sean Pender

Southern Swing 2021: Brunswick Head Coach Sean Pender

GPB's Jon Nelson hit the road to visit football teams across South Georgia! In this segment, Nelson caught up with Brunswick Head Coach Sean Pender. Read more

Brunswick / bryanlions.com

Volleyball Earns Second-Straight Sweep Of Season Against Pikeville

Volleyball Earns Second-Straight Sweep Of Season Against Pikeville

DAYTON, TN - The Bryan College Women's Volleyball team traveled down to Brunswick, GA as The College of Coastal Georgia hosted the Captain Jack Quad this weekend. The Lady Lions had their first match of the day was against the University of Pikeville. Bryan's offense set the tone early with a .650 hitting percentage on their way to a 25-6 Set 1 victory. Set 2 brought more of the same with the Lady Lions smashing 14 kills to win 25-12. Bryan earned their second sweep of the season to improve to 2-1 after taking the third set 25-9. INSIDE THE BOX. Read more

Brunswick / upikebears.com

Volleyball Bested At Captain Jack Quad

Volleyball Bested At Captain Jack Quad

Brunswick, GA - The University of Pikeville women's volleyball team dropped their first match Friday afternoon, 3-0 against Bryan College in the Captain Jack Quad at the College of Coastal Georgia. The Lions were dominant in the match, taking the three sets by scores of 25-6, 25-12, and 25-9. Hunter... Read more

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

