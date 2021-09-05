Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Logan

(LOGAN, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Logan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Hospitals see increase in severe non-COVID illnesses Hospitals in Logan are seeing an increase in serious illnesses that are not related to COVID-19. This as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Healthcare officials explain what may be the cause. “We will take care of you, absolutely, and we want to take care of you,” said Intermountain Logan... Read more

