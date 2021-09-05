Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Logan
Non-COVID Patients Sicker than Last Year
Hospitals in Logan are seeing an increase in serious illnesses that are not related to COVID-19. This as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Healthcare officials explain what may be the cause. Read more
I get it as I am facing a major surgery next week. I am losing the ability to use one of my legs because my back is so bad, yet it maybe cancelled due to how overwhelmed Logan Regional is at this moment. So if it does get cancelled I will be one of those that will end up worse before I can get help. If you pray please send up a prayer for me. Thank you.
