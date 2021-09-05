CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville sports lineup: What’s trending

Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 4 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cookeville area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Cookeville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lebanon / wilsonpost.com

LHS hangs on for 21-14 win at Cookeville

COOKEVILLE – Two spectacular defensive stands in the final minutes of regulation allowed Lebanon to escape with a 21-14 victory over Cookeville Friday at Eddie Watson Stadium. The Region 3, 6A win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Cavaliers and sends Lebanon on to Siegel Friday, Sept. 10 with... Read more

Cookeville / uppercumberlandreporter.com

Lady Cavs Soccer Ties With Station Camp

The Cookeville Lady Cavs took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Ava Robbins, but ultimately tied with Station Camp 1-1. Read more

Cookeville / ttusports.com

Tech volleyball hosts Golden Eagle Invitational Friday, Saturday in Eblen Center

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech volleyball team returns to the Hooper Eblen Center to host the Golden Eagle Invitational this weekend, the team's first home tournament action since the 2019 campaign. Tech will host South Alabama, Valparaiso, and UNC Asheville in a round-robin-style tournament, with four matches slated for... Read more

Cookeville / ttusports.com

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

