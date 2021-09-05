Cookeville sports lineup: What’s trending

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cookeville area.

LHS hangs on for 21-14 win at Cookeville COOKEVILLE – Two spectacular defensive stands in the final minutes of regulation allowed Lebanon to escape with a 21-14 victory over Cookeville Friday at Eddie Watson Stadium. The Region 3, 6A win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Cavaliers and sends Lebanon on to Siegel Friday, Sept. 10 with...

Lady Cavs Soccer Ties With Station Camp The Cookeville Lady Cavs took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Ava Robbins, but ultimately tied with Station Camp 1-1.

Tech volleyball hosts Golden Eagle Invitational Friday, Saturday in Eblen Center COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech volleyball team returns to the Hooper Eblen Center to host the Golden Eagle Invitational this weekend, the team's first home tournament action since the 2019 campaign. Tech will host South Alabama, Valparaiso, and UNC Asheville in a round-robin-style tournament, with four matches slated for...

