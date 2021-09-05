Trending local sports in State College

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College Voice
State College / lsusports.net

Volleyball In State College For Penn State Classic

Volleyball In State College For Penn State Classic

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – After relocating to Houston due to Hurricane Ida on Saturday and practicing at the University of Houston throughout the week, the LSU Volleyball team (1-1) is in State College and will have three matches on Friday and Saturday at the Penn State Classic. “Our state is... Read more

State College / statecollege.com

State College Girls’ Tennis Starts Season Strong

State College Girls’ Tennis Starts Season Strong

Defending District 6 Class 3A runner-up Quiana Guo and Madeline Miller were unbeaten in singles play as the State College Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season 3-0. “The girls did a nice job again,” Lady Little Lions coach Jane Borden said following a 4-1 triumph over visiting... Read more

State College / wjactv.com

State College bank chain offering PSU football buttons as fundraiser for local food bank

State College bank chain offering PSU football buttons as fundraiser for local food bank

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WJAC) — With the Nittany Lions ready to kick off another season, the ever-popular Penn State football buttons are back. There's a different button for each game, and they're offered through Citizens Bank. Once again, this year, they're also tied into a fundraiser for the State College... Read more

State College / statecollege.com

State College to Test Mettle; P-O Visits Bellefonte in Week 2 of High School Football

State College to Test Mettle; P-O Visits Bellefonte in Week 2 of High School Football

It’s always interesting to find out how your football team stacks up against teams in other areas in the state, and the State College Little Lions will learn some of that when District 1 power Downingtown East comes to visit Memorial Field on Friday night. The Little Lions got off... Read more

