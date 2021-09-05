CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap: Lebanon

Lebanon Daily
 4 days ago

Fleetwood / ldnews.com

Week 2 highlights: Annville-Cleona unable to overcome Fleetwood's early lead

Week 2 highlights: Annville-Cleona unable to overcome Fleetwood's early lead

Fleetwood scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 26-point lead, and the Tigers never looked back, defeating Annville Cleona, 38-14, in a rare Thursday night game. Fleetwood (1-1) took advantage of three fourth-down converstions, each of them leading to scores. The Dutchmen (0-1) looked to tie the... Read more

Lebanon / abc27.com

Reading rebounds against Lebanon with Week 2 42-22 victory

Reading rebounds against Lebanon with Week 2 42-22 victory

Both Reading and Lebanon were coming off Week 1 losses entering this week’s play. Both of these teams were tied at 12 in the second and they would each trade scores with Reading on top 28-18 at the half, they would go on to defeat Lebanon 42-22. Friday Night Football... Read more

avatar

why are the kids play a contact sport? they are talking about masking your kids. don't you think its time to stop sports. go back to education. let the parents raise there kids the way they want?

Lebanon / lancasteronline.com

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 20 Week 2 games involving L-L League football teams

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 20 Week 2 games involving L-L League football teams

There are 16 football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams being played tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all of those contests. Among the games the LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will cover is the Hempfield at Manheim Central game where Jeff Reinhart will be on hand to provide details on the Black Knights-Barons clash. Read more

Gettysburg / lancasteronline.com

Offensive explosion helps Cedar Crest go to 2-0 with rout of Gettysburg

Offensive explosion helps Cedar Crest go to 2-0 with rout of Gettysburg

LEBANON — Cedar Crest continued a dominant start to the football season, cruising by Gettysburg 52-14 in the Falcons' second-straight mercy-rule victory. The Falcons (2-0) had beaten crosstown rival Lebanon 38-0 in their season opener. Turning point. Cedar Crest was already ahead 17-7, but Brayden Koehler’s 36-yard touchdown catch to... Read more

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

