Sports wrap: Lebanon

Week 2 highlights: Annville-Cleona unable to overcome Fleetwood's early lead Fleetwood scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 26-point lead, and the Tigers never looked back, defeating Annville Cleona, 38-14, in a rare Thursday night game. Fleetwood (1-1) took advantage of three fourth-down converstions, each of them leading to scores. The Dutchmen (0-1) looked to tie the... Read more

Reading rebounds against Lebanon with Week 2 42-22 victory Both Reading and Lebanon were coming off Week 1 losses entering this week’s play. Both of these teams were tied at 12 in the second and they would each trade scores with Reading on top 28-18 at the half, they would go on to defeat Lebanon 42-22. Friday Night Football... Read more

Scoreboard: Coverage of all 20 Week 2 games involving L-L League football teams There are 16 football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams being played tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all of those contests. Among the games the LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will cover is the Hempfield at Manheim Central game where Jeff Reinhart will be on hand to provide details on the Black Knights-Barons clash. Read more

