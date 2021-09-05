CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

Your Gadsden lifestyle news

Posted by 
Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 4 days ago

(GADSDEN, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Gadsden area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alabama / al.com

Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’

Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’

A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Well, this is becoming a trend.... No vax, no mask, no ability to cheat death & no money to pay for the funeral, followed by no shame on setting up a Go Fund Me asking everyone else to foot the bill for the consequence of your choice. So, they don't want our opinion, but they'll take our cash. 🙄🗣 just do it 😷💉

197 likes 12 dislikes 104 replies

avatar

Did you notice they didn’t mention if they were vaccinated or not. The media will always say up front that the people that died were not vaccinated. I notice when people die and are vaccinated they don’t mention status as much... Has anyone else noticed this?

50 likes 11 dislikes 36 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alabama / gadsdentimes.com

Gadsden hospitals: 94 COVID-19 patients; eight vaccinated, five partially vaccinated

Gadsden hospitals: 94 COVID-19 patients; eight vaccinated, five partially vaccinated

In the state of Alabama, 2,838 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Gadsden's hospitals account for 94 of those hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of them, 54 were hospitalized at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and 49 of those patients had not been vaccinated,... Read more

Comments
avatar

How many have had covid before? Saw a med dr. who showed some research they had where nat. immunity was same as vac..so he recommended using vac. for those not ever having. should be approaching heard immunity except for mutations which in the natural weaker than the original. So is the answer to keep the mutants in chemical warfare spreading from country to country?

1 like 1 dislike

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Gadsden / gadsdenmessenger.com

Tre Ragazzi’s opens at Gadsden Mall

Tre Ragazzi’s opens at Gadsden Mall

Photo: Local Italian café Tre Ragazzi’s, formerly located in downtown Gadsden, recently re-opened at the Gadsden Mall. Tre Ragazzi’s, a local and family-run Italian café, opened at the Gadsden Mall on August 30. Winning “Best Restaurant in Gadsden” award for the past six years, the local eatery will contribute to the mall’s transformation into a mixed-used, entertainment destination for the community. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Attalla / wbrc.com

Attalla City Schools to require masks

Attalla City Schools to require masks

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla City Schools leaders announced Thursday the system will implement a mandatory mask policy because of increasing COVID cases among students and staff. Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside school buildings. The policy... Read more

Comments / 0

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
180
Followers
212
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
City
Gadsden, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy