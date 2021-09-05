Your Gadsden lifestyle news
Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’
A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more
Well, this is becoming a trend.... No vax, no mask, no ability to cheat death & no money to pay for the funeral, followed by no shame on setting up a Go Fund Me asking everyone else to foot the bill for the consequence of your choice. So, they don't want our opinion, but they'll take our cash. 🙄🗣 just do it 😷💉
197 likes 12 dislikes 104 replies
Did you notice they didn’t mention if they were vaccinated or not. The media will always say up front that the people that died were not vaccinated. I notice when people die and are vaccinated they don’t mention status as much... Has anyone else noticed this?
50 likes 11 dislikes 36 replies
Gadsden hospitals: 94 COVID-19 patients; eight vaccinated, five partially vaccinated
In the state of Alabama, 2,838 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Gadsden's hospitals account for 94 of those hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of them, 54 were hospitalized at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and 49 of those patients had not been vaccinated,... Read more
How many have had covid before? Saw a med dr. who showed some research they had where nat. immunity was same as vac..so he recommended using vac. for those not ever having. should be approaching heard immunity except for mutations which in the natural weaker than the original. So is the answer to keep the mutants in chemical warfare spreading from country to country?
1 like 1 dislike
Tre Ragazzi’s opens at Gadsden Mall
Photo: Local Italian café Tre Ragazzi’s, formerly located in downtown Gadsden, recently re-opened at the Gadsden Mall. Tre Ragazzi’s, a local and family-run Italian café, opened at the Gadsden Mall on August 30. Winning “Best Restaurant in Gadsden” award for the past six years, the local eatery will contribute to the mall’s transformation into a mixed-used, entertainment destination for the community. Read more
Attalla City Schools to require masks
ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla City Schools leaders announced Thursday the system will implement a mandatory mask policy because of increasing COVID cases among students and staff. Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside school buildings. The policy... Read more