Your Gadsden lifestyle news

Alabama couple who worked at Chick-fil-A and died of COVID ‘made our world just a bit better’ A couple who worked together for years at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gadsden are being mourned after they died days apart from COVID-19. General Manager Debbie Watson and her husband Jerry Watson were diagnosed back in July, only days after they had celebrated their 30th anniversary. Jerry died Aug. 19,... Read more

Gadsden hospitals: 94 COVID-19 patients; eight vaccinated, five partially vaccinated In the state of Alabama, 2,838 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Gadsden's hospitals account for 94 of those hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of them, 54 were hospitalized at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and 49 of those patients had not been vaccinated,... Read more

Tre Ragazzi’s opens at Gadsden Mall Photo: Local Italian café Tre Ragazzi’s, formerly located in downtown Gadsden, recently re-opened at the Gadsden Mall. Tre Ragazzi’s, a local and family-run Italian café, opened at the Gadsden Mall on August 30. Winning “Best Restaurant in Gadsden” award for the past six years, the local eatery will contribute to the mall’s transformation into a mixed-used, entertainment destination for the community. Read more

