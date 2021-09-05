CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 4 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Meridian, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Meridian / wtok.com

New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit that will open to the public Saturday. The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas “TJ” Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches, and... Read more

Meridian / wtok.com

New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

New exhibit at the MAX “Cross Colours”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The well-known Cross Colours Urban clothing line made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit that will open to the public Saturday. The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas “TJ” Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches, and... Read more

Meridian / wtok.com

Fashion designers bringing Cross Colours clothing line to Meridian

Fashion designers bringing Cross Colours clothing line to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The popular clothing line “Cross Colours” took off in the ‘90s with the goal to impact the fashion industry with its positive messages. It has now made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit. The MAX honors designers Patrick Kelly... Read more

Meridian / wtok.com

MSU Meridian COVID vaccination drive-thru

MSU Meridian COVID vaccination drive-thru

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at MSU Meridian to help increase the vaccination rate in Lauderdale County. It was a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Health Center that gave out the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was... Read more

Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

