Big Horn County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Big Horn National Forest; Sheridan County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: Northwest winds will become north to northeast in the evening. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s to lower 90s.

alerts.weather.gov

