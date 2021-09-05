CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 4 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Harrisonburg / whsv.com

Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

Sentara RMH experiencing increase in COVID hospitalizations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Shenandoah Valley, Sentara RMH officials say it has seen a consistent increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks. The hospital currently has the highest number of COVID patients it’s seen since the beginning of the summer. Sentara... Read more

Harrisonburg / nbc29.com

EMU’s counseling program receives $1.01 million grant continuation to increase mental healthcare services

EMU’s counseling program receives $1.01 million grant continuation to increase mental healthcare services

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Master’s in Counseling program at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) has been awarded a four-year grant continuation from the Health Resources and Services Administration to increase access to mental and behavioral healthcare in the Shenandoah Valley. The grant, which is funded through the administration’s Behavioral Health... Read more

Harrisonburg / wsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for September 4, 2021

WSVA Allergy report for September 4, 2021

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 4, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later. Read more

Harrisonburg / wsvaonline.com

