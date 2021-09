This crochet bag is super easy and simple. It’s a beginner’s project that will have you leaving with more confidence than you came in with. Consisting of only about eight or nine steps, this project should take you just under an hour and a half depending on how fast you crochet. As a slow crocheter myself, it took me about 2 hours to complete, however, most crocheters complete this project in around one and a half hours.