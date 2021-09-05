CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goldsboro, NC

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Goldsboro

Posted by 
Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Goldsboro-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Goldsboro sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wayne County / mountolivetribune.com

Southern Wayne drops first league contest of season

Southern Wayne drops first league contest of season

DUDLEY - A top-level volleyball opponent stacked with year-round players opened Southern Wayne’s eyes Thursday afternoon. The three-set loss didn’t upset Saints head coach Jamie Williams. She applauded her team for its determination and heart, but admitted they have some “cleaning up to do” after a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 setback... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mt Olive / mountolivetribune.com

UMO NOTEBOOK: Trojans will host 3 conference championships

UMO NOTEBOOK: Trojans will host 3 conference championships

The 2022 Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships will return to the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex on the University of Mount Olive campus next spring. The event is April 29-30. “We look forward to hosting the conference outdoor track and field championships again,” said Jeff Eisen, vice president... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Seven Springs / mountolivetribune.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Gators log lopsided shutout

PREP FOOTBALL: Gators log lopsided shutout

SEVEN SPRINGS — Spring Creek logged a defensive shutout for the first time since 2017 with a 50-0 whitewashing of Lejeune on Friday evening. Head coach Daniel Robinson didn’t consider it a “complete” win. “We still have a lot of work to do with cleaning up mental errors and turnovers,”... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Goldsboro / clintonnc.com

Midway snags two wins

Midway snags two wins

Two old conference foes hit the court Tuesday night when the Lady Raiders of Midway High School and the Lady Cougars of Goldsboro squared off Read more

Comments / 0

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro, NC
173
Followers
211
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy