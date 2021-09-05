Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Goldsboro-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Goldsboro sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Southern Wayne drops first league contest of season DUDLEY - A top-level volleyball opponent stacked with year-round players opened Southern Wayne’s eyes Thursday afternoon. The three-set loss didn’t upset Saints head coach Jamie Williams. She applauded her team for its determination and heart, but admitted they have some “cleaning up to do” after a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 setback... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

UMO NOTEBOOK: Trojans will host 3 conference championships The 2022 Conference Carolinas Outdoor Track & Field Championships will return to the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex on the University of Mount Olive campus next spring. The event is April 29-30. “We look forward to hosting the conference outdoor track and field championships again,” said Jeff Eisen, vice president... Read more

LATEST NEWS

PREP FOOTBALL: Gators log lopsided shutout SEVEN SPRINGS — Spring Creek logged a defensive shutout for the first time since 2017 with a 50-0 whitewashing of Lejeune on Friday evening. Head coach Daniel Robinson didn’t consider it a “complete” win. “We still have a lot of work to do with cleaning up mental errors and turnovers,”... Read more

TRENDING NOW