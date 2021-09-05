The lineup: Sports news in Statesville
ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race
North Iredell’s Philip Riddle won Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference boys cross country race at West Iredell High School. Riddle logged a first-place time of 18 minutes, 57.1 seconds. He was more than 6 seconds faster than runner-up Stephen Fernetti of North Lincoln. The Raiders’ Grant Maddox placed eighth with... Read more
U.S. women's sitting volleyball taking on Brazil in semifinals at Paralympics
Emma Schieck of Statesville is representing Team USA. Read more
ROUNDUP: North Iredell's game with Bunker Hill moved
North Iredell had to postpone Friday night’s road football game at Bunker Hill. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, in Claremont. Both teams originally had an open date next week. VOLLEYBALL. South Iredell 3, Statesville 0. South Iredell swept Statesville in Thursday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match,... Read more
