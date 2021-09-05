CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

The lineup: Sports news in Statesville

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 4 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Statesville area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Statesville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Iredell County / statesville.com

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle won Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference boys cross country race at West Iredell High School. Riddle logged a first-place time of 18 minutes, 57.1 seconds. He was more than 6 seconds faster than runner-up Stephen Fernetti of North Lincoln. The Raiders’ Grant Maddox placed eighth with... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Iredell County / statesville.com

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's Riddle first to the finish line in WFAC race

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle won Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference boys cross country race at West Iredell High School. Riddle logged a first-place time of 18 minutes, 57.1 seconds. He was more than 6 seconds faster than runner-up Stephen Fernetti of North Lincoln. The Raiders’ Grant Maddox placed eighth with... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Charlotte / wcnc.com

U.S. women's sitting volleyball taking on Brazil in semifinals at Paralympics

U.S. women's sitting volleyball taking on Brazil in semifinals at Paralympics

Emma Schieck of Statesville is representing Team USA. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Statesville / statesville.com

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's game with Bunker Hill moved

ROUNDUP: North Iredell's game with Bunker Hill moved

North Iredell had to postpone Friday night’s road football game at Bunker Hill. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, in Claremont. Both teams originally had an open date next week. VOLLEYBALL. South Iredell 3, Statesville 0. South Iredell swept Statesville in Thursday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
163
Followers
209
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy