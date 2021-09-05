Trending sports headlines in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Sanford sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Yellow Jackets' defense stings SG If Lee County had a bad taste in its mouth after last week’s loss, Friday night in Creedmoor brought redemption. The Yellow Jackets took on 4A power Glenn last week and ended up losing a regular-season game for the first time since the current Yellow Jackets were in middle school. They took it out on South Granville Friday night, posting a dominant 38-0 victory to improve to 2-1 on the fall season. Read more

Southern drops second straight match Southern Lee’s volleyball team dropped its second match in a row Thursday following four wins to open the season. Scotland came to town and handed the Lady Cavaliers a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 defeat. The Scots, who are the Sandhills Conference’s only remaining unbeaten team at 4-0, 2-0, were just a... Read more

Richmond XC teams both take 2nd in first meet CAMERON, N.C. — The Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each opened their season with a second-place finish on Wednesday. Running the 3.2-mile Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Union Pines High School, the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished behind the host teams. Also running was Lee... Read more

