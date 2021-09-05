Trending sports headlines in Sanford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Sanford Updates
(SANFORD, NC) Sanford sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Yellow Jackets' defense stings SG

If Lee County had a bad taste in its mouth after last week's loss, Friday night in Creedmoor brought redemption. The Yellow Jackets took on 4A power Glenn last week and ended up losing a regular-season game for the first time since the current Yellow Jackets were in middle school. They took it out on South Granville Friday night, posting a dominant 38-0 victory to improve to 2-1 on the fall season.

Southern drops second straight match

Southern Lee's volleyball team dropped its second match in a row Thursday following four wins to open the season. Scotland came to town and handed the Lady Cavaliers a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 defeat. The Scots, who are the Sandhills Conference's only remaining unbeaten team at 4-0, 2-0, were just a...

Richmond XC teams both take 2nd in first meet

CAMERON, N.C. — The Richmond Senior High School boys' and girls' cross country teams each opened their season with a second-place finish on Wednesday. Running the 3.2-mile Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Union Pines High School, the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished behind the host teams. Also running was Lee...

Tough first loss for Lady Cavaliers

Southern Lee suffered its first volleyball loss of the Erica Davidson era on Tuesday evening, but the Lady Cavaliers went down fighting. Down 2-1 in sets to 4A Sandhills Conference foe Richmond County, Southern battled its way to a 28-26 win in the fourth set to take the match the distance, but the Raiders held off the rally and won 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 15-9 to prevail in the first conference match for both teams.

Sanford Updates

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Sanford, NC
