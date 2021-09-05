Trending sports headlines in Sanford
Yellow Jackets' defense stings SG
If Lee County had a bad taste in its mouth after last week’s loss, Friday night in Creedmoor brought redemption. The Yellow Jackets took on 4A power Glenn last week and ended up losing a regular-season game for the first time since the current Yellow Jackets were in middle school. They took it out on South Granville Friday night, posting a dominant 38-0 victory to improve to 2-1 on the fall season. Read more
Southern drops second straight match
Southern Lee’s volleyball team dropped its second match in a row Thursday following four wins to open the season. Scotland came to town and handed the Lady Cavaliers a 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 defeat. The Scots, who are the Sandhills Conference’s only remaining unbeaten team at 4-0, 2-0, were just a... Read more
Richmond XC teams both take 2nd in first meet
CAMERON, N.C. — The Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each opened their season with a second-place finish on Wednesday. Running the 3.2-mile Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Union Pines High School, the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished behind the host teams. Also running was Lee... Read more
Tough first loss for Lady Cavaliers
Southern Lee suffered its first volleyball loss of the Erica Davidson era on Tuesday evening, but the Lady Cavaliers went down fighting. Down 2-1 in sets to 4A Sandhills Conference foe Richmond County, Southern battled its way to a 28-26 win in the fourth set to take the match the distance, but the Raiders held off the rally and won 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 15-9 to prevail in the first conference match for both teams. Read more
