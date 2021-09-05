What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Salisbury

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salisbury, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures

Maryland Department of Health plan may include Hagerstown, Salisbury hospital closures

Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown and the Deer's Head Hospital Center in Salisbury could be closed under proposals in the Maryland Department of Health's facilities master plan. The Potomac Center in Maryland also could close and the Holly Center near Salisbury could be renovated in a later stage, according...

avatar

Deer's head is valuable in wicomcio... From rehab to long term patients.. Why would they want to close that? and its resource

avatar

No big lose. meeitis hospital need to be closed down . the staff there are very rude and nasty to people. ive had to go there with family . after seen how my loved ones got treated by the Doctors and Nurses there. i would never ever go back there. even if i was on my death bed. i wold take my chances at home. at least i wold have better care at home.

Salisbury / 247wallst.com

Salisbury / 247wallst.com

Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

avatar

Deer's head is valuable in wicomcio... From rehab to long term patients.. Why would they want to close that? and its resource

avatar

No big lose. meeitis hospital need to be closed down . the staff there are very rude and nasty to people. ive had to go there with family . after seen how my loved ones got treated by the Doctors and Nurses there. i would never ever go back there. even if i was on my death bed. i wold take my chances at home. at least i wold have better care at home.

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

