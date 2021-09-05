VOLLEYBALL: Host S&T go 3-1 in Miner Invitational
The Missouri S&T volleyball wrapped up host duties Saturday, Sept. 4 at Gibson Arena on day two of the 2021 Miner Invitational with a pair of matches opposite Arkansas-Monticello in the second session of the day before concluding the event with the 10th and final match of the weekend against Missouri Western. The Miners (3-1) made quick work of the Cotton Blossoms (1-3) in their first match, winning in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) before winning a four-set thriller over Missouri Western (3-1) (25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21).www.phelpscountyfocus.com
