Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for week one. The sophomore was phenomenal in his first career stat leading Alabama to a 44-13 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic. Young went 27-of-38 passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns, setting a new Alabama record for yards and touchdowns by a quarterback in their first career start. He also went 8-of-10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns on third down.