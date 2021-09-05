CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Dover

Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 4 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Dover, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Dover / delaware.gov

Auditor McGuiness Supports Federal Legislation to End PBMs’ Predatory Practices

Auditor McGuiness Supports Federal Legislation to End PBMs' Predatory Practices

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has supported the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) as it pushes for federal legislation to address pharmacy benefit managers’ (PBMs) predatory practices. “It is heartrending to watch people have to decide between paying for their life-saving medications and buying food for their families,”... Read more

Delaware / delawarepublic.org

Delaware sees first human case of West Nile Virus since 2018

Delaware sees first human case of West Nile Virus since 2018

Delaware reports its first human case of West Nile Virus in three years. The Division of Public Health says a 69-year-old Kent County man is the state’s first confirmed case since 2018. The state had 10 West Nile cases that year, including two deaths. DPH is not offering any other... Read more

Delaware / townsquaredelaware.com

Kent County man first Delawarean with West Nile infection since 2018

Kent County man first Delawarean with West Nile infection since 2018

A 69-year-old Kent County man has become the first Delawarean to be infected with the West Nile virus since 2018. The virus is transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes. The state is investigating the case to see if there is a travel history or other source that could have led to the infection. Read more

Dover / delaware.gov

Auditor McGuiness Supports Federal Legislation to End PBMs’ Predatory Practices

Auditor McGuiness Supports Federal Legislation to End PBMs' Predatory Practices

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has supported the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) as it pushes for federal legislation to address pharmacy benefit managers’ (PBMs) predatory practices. “It is heartrending to watch people have to decide between paying for their life-saving medications and buying food for their families,”... Read more

