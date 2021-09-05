Top Waterloo sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 4 days ago

(WATERLOO, IA) Waterloo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Waterloo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cedar Falls / wcfcourier.com

Prep football: A breakdown of Friday's games, including West at Cedar Falls

Prep football: A breakdown of Friday's games, including West at Cedar Falls

West (1-0) at Cedar Falls (0-1) Last meeting: Cedar Falls topped West, 39-0, at Memorial Stadium last season. Last week: West beat East, 35-13. Cedar Falls lost to Johnston, 28-22. What to watch: Both coaches said their respective teams have a lot to shore up before Friday’s rivalry game. The... Read more

Iowa / northwoodsleague.com

September 4 – UNI vs. Iowa State Football Gamewatch @ 3:30 pm

September 4 – UNI vs. Iowa State Football Gamewatch @ 3:30 pm

The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party on their 474-square-foot LED video board on Saturday, September 4 when the UNI Panthers face the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open 60 minutes before kickoff. There will... Read more

Cedar Falls / wcfcourier.com

Trey Campbell has huge game as Cedar Falls rolls past Waterloo West

Trey Campbell has huge game as Cedar Falls rolls past Waterloo West

CEDAR FALLS – There was a lot of areas Cedar Falls needed to get better in after a week one loss to Johnston. For much of the week the Tigers put time and effort into one specific area – special teams. Friday in a metro showdown with Waterloo West, Cedar... Read more

Waterloo / wcfcourier.com

Waterloo Christian with signature win over No. 15 Janesville

Waterloo Christian with signature win over No. 15 Janesville

WATERLOO - When the final attack of the volleyball match hit the floor, the Waterloo Christian girls hit the floor as well in a celebration of one of the school's biggest victories. The Waterloo Christian Regents just handed the power house Janesville Wildcats a 3-1 loss (25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20)... Read more

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

