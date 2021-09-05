Top Waterloo sports news

(WATERLOO, IA) Waterloo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Prep football: A breakdown of Friday's games, including West at Cedar Falls West (1-0) at Cedar Falls (0-1) Last meeting: Cedar Falls topped West, 39-0, at Memorial Stadium last season. Last week: West beat East, 35-13. Cedar Falls lost to Johnston, 28-22. What to watch: Both coaches said their respective teams have a lot to shore up before Friday’s rivalry game. The... Read more

September 4 – UNI vs. Iowa State Football Gamewatch @ 3:30 pm The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party on their 474-square-foot LED video board on Saturday, September 4 when the UNI Panthers face the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open 60 minutes before kickoff. There will... Read more

Trey Campbell has huge game as Cedar Falls rolls past Waterloo West CEDAR FALLS – There was a lot of areas Cedar Falls needed to get better in after a week one loss to Johnston. For much of the week the Tigers put time and effort into one specific area – special teams. Friday in a metro showdown with Waterloo West, Cedar... Read more

