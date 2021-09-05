Trending sports headlines in Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Winchester area.

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School The Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance will celebrate the completion of the Outdoor Rink at James Wood Middle School with a "soft" opening on Sunday. A formal opening will be held later with the Washington Capitals. The schedule is as follows:. 1 to 3 p.m. | Free skate for all... Read more

Local skateboarders build community around ‘The Spot’ WINCHESTER — On the outskirts of downtown Winchester there is a concrete pad called "The Spot." The Spot — which is teeming with dreams and positive vibes — is home to Winchester’s ever-growing skateboarding community. Bobby Kaniecki, A 2021 Handley High School alum who is one of the about 30... Read more

SU takes on improved Methodist in football opener WINCHESTER — At 1 p.m. today at Shentel Stadium, a Shenandoah University football team hungry to improve on the 18.4 points per game it averaged in five spring contests opens its season with Methodist University, a squad the Hornets hung a school-record 70 points on in 2019. After holding their... Read more

