CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Trending sports headlines in Winchester

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 4 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Winchester area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Winchester sports. For more stories from the Winchester area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Winchester / nvdaily.com

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School

The Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance will celebrate the completion of the Outdoor Rink at James Wood Middle School with a "soft" opening on Sunday. A formal opening will be held later with the Washington Capitals. The schedule is as follows:. 1 to 3 p.m. | Free skate for all... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

Local skateboarders build community around ‘The Spot’

Local skateboarders build community around ‘The Spot’

WINCHESTER — On the outskirts of downtown Winchester there is a concrete pad called "The Spot." The Spot — which is teeming with dreams and positive vibes — is home to Winchester’s ever-growing skateboarding community. Bobby Kaniecki, A 2021 Handley High School alum who is one of the about 30... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

SU takes on improved Methodist in football opener

SU takes on improved Methodist in football opener

WINCHESTER — At 1 p.m. today at Shentel Stadium, a Shenandoah University football team hungry to improve on the 18.4 points per game it averaged in five spring contests opens its season with Methodist University, a squad the Hornets hung a school-record 70 points on in 2019. After holding their... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Winchester / nvdaily.com

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School

Try out new inline hockey rink Sunday at James Wood Middle School

The Top of Virginia Hockey Alliance will celebrate the completion of the Outdoor Rink at James Wood Middle School with a "soft" opening on Sunday. A formal opening will be held later with the Washington Capitals. The schedule is as follows:. 1 to 3 p.m. | Free skate for all... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
181
Followers
214
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Sports
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy