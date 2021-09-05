What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Saint Cloud

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 4 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Life in Saint Cloud has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saint Cloud area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Minnesota / river967.com

Minnesota’s Most Haunted Road is an Hour From St. Cloud

Minnesota's Most Haunted Road is an Hour From St. Cloud

Central Minnesota is home to a lot of alleged haunted locations, one of them being Timber Lake Road in New London. About an hour drive southwest of St. Cloud you can find this county road, that looks like any other in the daylight. But come nightfall, it gives off a different vibe. Read more

St Cloud / knsiradio.com

Home Based Bakery Opening Storefront In The St. Cloud Area

Home Based Bakery Opening Storefront In The St. Cloud Area

(KNSI) – A home bakery is moving out of the kitchen and into a storefront location in the St. Cloud area. Corvus Coffee and Bakeshop is scheduled to open next month in the old Dunn Brothers location at 71 County Road 120, where St. Cloud and Sartell meet. Co-Owners Laura... Read more

St Cloud / sctimes.com

St. Cloud restaurants use creativity, accept some limitations to manage worker shortage

St. Cloud restaurants use creativity, accept some limitations to manage worker shortage

At the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen, the "Now Hiring" sign has been up since late February, when it opened for the season. Hiring was "scary tough," particularly in the beginning of the season, franchise co-owner Misty Hahn Schultz said. She said hiring has never been so tough at the Sauk... Read more

Sherburne County / sctimes.com

St. Cloud area reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases this week

St. Cloud area reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 642 new cases this week

Four residents of Stearns County and one from Sherburne County died of COVID-19 in the past week, and 642 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease were reported in the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Stearns County victims were between 60 and 79 years old.... Read more

I haven't heard of one person that died of Covid, that didn't have other issues and problems.

Comments / 0

 

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

