Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Dubuque
(DUBUQUE, IA) Life in Dubuque has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dubuque area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Dubuque-based brewery opens new location in Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four years after launching its original brewery in Dubuque, 7 Hills Brewing Co. has opened a location in southwest Wisconsin. Owners will officially launch 7 Hills North at 92 E. Main St. in Platteville today, following “soft openings” on each of the past two nights. Marketing Manager... Read more
As football season approaches, sports gambling's growth expected to continue
As another football season prepares to kick off, local sports gambling experts expect that the return of the sport will provide an additional boost to an already exploding industry. The first full slate of college football games kicks off Saturday, while Week 1 of the National Football League season is... Read more
As football season approaches, sports gambling's growth expected to continue
As another football season prepares to kick off, local sports gambling experts expect that the return of the sport will provide an additional boost to an already exploding industry. The first full slate of college football games kicks off Saturday, while Week 1 of the National Football League season is... Read more
Dubuque-based brewery opens new location in Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four years after launching its original brewery in Dubuque, 7 Hills Brewing Co. has opened a location in southwest Wisconsin. Owners will officially launch 7 Hills North at 92 E. Main St. in Platteville today, following “soft openings” on each of the past two nights. Marketing Manager... Read more
Comments / 0