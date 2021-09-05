Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Utica

(UTICA, NY) Life in Utica has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Community Rehab Project receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award UTICA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Community Rehab Project a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their Aging In Place program. This program provides services and equipment to support independent living for older adults and individuals with disability through therapy, wellness, fall prevention, and home modification. “These approaches... Read more

Utica City School District prepares for new weekly COVID testing rules UTICA, N.Y. – Utica City School District expects to be doing COVID-19 testing every day between all of the schools because of the new requirement to test unvaccinated teachers each week. Mike Ferraro, director of support services at UCSD, says the testing will be staggered between the 14 buildings, but... Read more

Citing COVID spread, bank temporarily closes branch lobbies UTICA — With an increase in the region’s COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Delta variant, Adirondack Bank has announced a series of precautionary measures that will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7. “The safety of our customers and staff is very important to us. I’d like to thank everyone... Read more

