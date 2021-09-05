CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Utica

Posted by 
Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 4 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Life in Utica has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Utica area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utica / romesentinel.com

Community Rehab Project receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

Community Rehab Project receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

UTICA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Community Rehab Project a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their Aging In Place program. This program provides services and equipment to support independent living for older adults and individuals with disability through therapy, wellness, fall prevention, and home modification. “These approaches... Read more

Utica / wktv.com

Utica City School District prepares for new weekly COVID testing rules

Utica City School District prepares for new weekly COVID testing rules

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica City School District expects to be doing COVID-19 testing every day between all of the schools because of the new requirement to test unvaccinated teachers each week. Mike Ferraro, director of support services at UCSD, says the testing will be staggered between the 14 buildings, but... Read more

Utica / romesentinel.com

Citing COVID spread, bank temporarily closes branch lobbies

Citing COVID spread, bank temporarily closes branch lobbies

UTICA — With an increase in the region’s COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Delta variant, Adirondack Bank has announced a series of precautionary measures that will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7. “The safety of our customers and staff is very important to us. I’d like to thank everyone... Read more

Utica / sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: 392Caffe In Utica, IA

Build-Outs Of Coffee: 392Caffe In Utica, IA

We love seeing a cafe dismantling the antiquated notions that good coffee only exists in big cities, and that's exactly what's happening at 392Caffe in Utica, but not even the Utica you are thinking of. This one's in Iowa. Now with their third location 392Caffe brings a unique, modern design... Read more

Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

