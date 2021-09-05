CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Rogers

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 4 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rogers sports. For more stories from the Rogers area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mansfield / youtube.com

Three games planned for this week cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

Three games planned for this week cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of some area high school football games that were scheduled to take place Friday. Subscribe to 40/29 on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/PTElbK Get more Northwest Arkansas news: http://www.4029tv.com Like us: http://facebook.com/4029news Follow us: http://twitter.com/4029news Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4029news/ Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arkansas / 4029tv.com

HS football games canceled, postponed in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

HS football games canceled, postponed in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

ROGERS, Ark. — Three high school football games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.Mansfield canceled their game with Waldron because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Rogers High School is looking for another opponent after Stilwell had some coronavirus trouble, and Pea Ridge and Siloam Springs will make up their game on week three because of cases with the Pea Ridge football team. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Arkansas / 4029tv.com

HS football games canceled, postponed in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

HS football games canceled, postponed in Arkansas due to COVID-19.

ROGERS, Ark. — Three high school football games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.Mansfield canceled their game with Waldron because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Rogers High School is looking for another opponent after Stilwell had some coronavirus trouble, and Pea Ridge and Siloam Springs will make up their game on week three because of cases with the Pea Ridge football team. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mansfield / fortsmithdaily.com

These high school football games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19

These high school football games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19

Fort Smith, Ark. – Mansfield canceled their game with Waldron because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Rogers High School is looking for another opponent after Stilwell had some coronavirus trouble, and Pea Ridge and Siloam. Siloam Springs and Pea Ridge have the same bye week, so they will be... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
68
Followers
193
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy