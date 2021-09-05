Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rogers sports. For more stories from the Rogers area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Three games planned for this week cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of some area high school football games that were scheduled to take place Friday.

