Rocky Mount sports lineup: What’s trending

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Rocky Mount sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

N.C. Wesleyan mourns death of student Members of the N.C. Wesleyan College community are mourning the death of a student who died Thursday and has since been identified. Matthew Clemmons, a 19-year-old psychology major from Supply, N.C., was found dead Thursday morning in his dorm room. The cause of death has not been released pending an investigation by a medical examiner. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A former football player at West Brunswick High School was found dead in his college dorm Thursday morning. North Carolina Wesleyan College posted on Facebook that the student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive in their residence hall room at approximately 8:48 a.m. A cause of... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton If the sound of the Rocky Mount High offense moving backward could be heard, it would sound like the grunts of officials bending to retrieve their penalty flags. The yellow markers were a common theme for the Gryphons on Friday as they lost to visiting Edenton Holmes, 27-16. The Gryphons,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE