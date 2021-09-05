CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount sports lineup: What’s trending

Rocky Mount Journal
 4 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Rocky Mount sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

North Carolina

N.C. Wesleyan mourns death of student

N.C. Wesleyan mourns death of student

Members of the N.C. Wesleyan College community are mourning the death of a student who died Thursday and has since been identified. Matthew Clemmons, a 19-year-old psychology major from Supply, N.C., was found dead Thursday morning in his dorm room. The cause of death has not been released pending an investigation by a medical examiner. Read more

Rocky Mount

Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

Former West Brunswick football player found dead in college dorm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A former football player at West Brunswick High School was found dead in his college dorm Thursday morning. North Carolina Wesleyan College posted on Facebook that the student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive in their residence hall room at approximately 8:48 a.m. A cause of... Read more

Rocky Mount

Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton

Penalties halt Gryphons in Week 3 loss to Edenton

If the sound of the Rocky Mount High offense moving backward could be heard, it would sound like the grunts of officials bending to retrieve their penalty flags. The yellow markers were a common theme for the Gryphons on Friday as they lost to visiting Edenton Holmes, 27-16. The Gryphons,... Read more

Rocky Mount

Holmes goes on road, upsets No. 22 Rocky Mount, 27-16

Holmes goes on road, upsets No. 22 Rocky Mount, 27-16

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Holmes Aces made a trip to Nash County and came away with a 27-16 win over the No. 22 Rocky Mount Gryphons on Thursday night. Holmes starts its season 1-0 with the win after being out of action in the first two weeks. Running back... Read more

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Rocky Mount, NC
