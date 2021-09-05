CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Sports wrap: Joplin

Joplin Updates
 4 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Joplin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Eagles sweep Wildcats 3-0 to start season 2-0

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Desiree Felker. The Eagles picked up a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) over Cassville on Thursday night at Cassville High School. Allie Lawrence, a senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 11 kills and... Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Joplin hosts Nixa, Neosho hosts Webb City in conference clashes

Week 2 of high school football in Missouri features more strong conference matchups. NXT Level Media will broadcast the Webb City at Neosho game in its entirety, and you can watch right here. Our live updates below will feature scoring updates and other action from Joplin hosting Nixa, Carthage hosting Carl Junction and other games. Read more

After big win, Joplin entertains Nixa

In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87. The Eagles also become the first team to... Read more

Joplin holds off Nixa 28-25 in battle of ranked Class 6 teams

After winning on a field goal as time expired in week one, there were no last-second heroics by the Joplin football team on Friday night. Instead, the Eagles simply took a knee. Joplin, ranked No. 4 in Class 6, came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half to... Read more

