Janesville sports digest: Top stories today

Vantress: Area prep football teams battle early adversity Every high school football team finds itself dealing with adversity at some point. They just don’t expect it to crop up during the first week of a new season. Yet that’s just the situation Milton and Janesville Parker have found themselves in early this season. Both teams lost their starting... Read more

Beaver Dam's rushing attack, three takeaways lead to 14-6 conference victory over Milton It’s hard winning at any level in football. Just ask members of Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers haven’t had a two-game winning streak since 2017. But after they gutted out a 14-6 Badger Large Conference victory over Milton Friday night at HH Derleth Field, that marks two wins in a row for Beaver Dam. Read more

East Troy topples Edgerton 28-26 A sigh of relief filled the air in East Troy’s locker room after Friday’s 28-26 win against Edgerton during this Wisconsin football game. There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period. The Crimson Tide came from behind... Read more

