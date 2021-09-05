CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville sports digest: Top stories today

Janesville News Watch
 4 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Janesville sports. For more stories from the Janesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Janesville / gazettextra.com

Vantress: Area prep football teams battle early adversity

Vantress: Area prep football teams battle early adversity

Every high school football team finds itself dealing with adversity at some point. They just don’t expect it to crop up during the first week of a new season. Yet that’s just the situation Milton and Janesville Parker have found themselves in early this season. Both teams lost their starting... Read more

Beaver Dam / wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam's rushing attack, three takeaways lead to 14-6 conference victory over Milton

Beaver Dam's rushing attack, three takeaways lead to 14-6 conference victory over Milton

It’s hard winning at any level in football. Just ask members of Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers haven’t had a two-game winning streak since 2017. But after they gutted out a 14-6 Badger Large Conference victory over Milton Friday night at HH Derleth Field, that marks two wins in a row for Beaver Dam. Read more

East Troy / racinecountyeye.com

East Troy topples Edgerton 28-26

East Troy topples Edgerton 28-26

A sigh of relief filled the air in East Troy’s locker room after Friday’s 28-26 win against Edgerton during this Wisconsin football game. There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period. The Crimson Tide came from behind... Read more

Lancaster / gazettextra.com

Prep football: Lancaster blasts Orfordville Parkview for its first victory

Prep football: Lancaster blasts Orfordville Parkview for its first victory

Lancaster, which started the season with a pair of nonconference losses, broke into the victory column in a huge way on Friday night. The Flying Arrows (1-2, 1-0 SWAL) scored seven first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 56-0 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany (0-3, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams. Read more

Janesville News Watch

Janesville News Watch

ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

