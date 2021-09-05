CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Top Bismarck sports news

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 4 days ago

(BISMARCK, ND) Bismarck-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bismarck sports. For more stories from the Bismarck area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bismarck / kfyrtv.com

656 Days between Games

656 Days between Games

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a long time since the University of Mary played a football game, 656-days to be exact. The Marauders are in Wayne, Neb., to open the season Thursday. There has been a lot of practice from when U-Mary played and beat MN-Crookston in 2019. Craig... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bismarck / kfyrtv.com

Bismarck Parks and Rec postpones swim lessons due to lifeguard shortages

Bismarck Parks and Rec postpones swim lessons due to lifeguard shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Rec is postponing the Fall session 1 swim lesson because of a staffing shortage. District leaders say there aren’t enough lifeguards or water safety instructors. The facilities and program director says staffing was fine during the summer and although there’s usually a challenge... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Minot / youtube.com

minot/legacy soccer

minot/legacy soccer

minot/legacy soccer Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bismarck / youtube.com

Sept. 2 volleyball

Sept. 2 volleyball

Sept. 2 volleyball Read more

Comments / 0

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
77
Followers
216
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy