Leesburg, VA

Your Leesburg lifestyle news

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 4 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) Life in Leesburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Leesburg / fox5dc.com

Community supporting Leesburg Police Lt. suffering from stroke, brain tumor

Community supporting Leesburg Police Lt. suffering from stroke, brain tumor

LEESBURG, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A Northern Virginia Police Lieutenant is being treated for a brain tumor after facing setbacks due to having a stroke. Now the community is rallying behind George Cumberledge who has spent so much of his time giving back – at home, at church, on the field, and in uniform. Read more

Sterling / theburn.com

New restaurant coming to former O’Faolain’s spot in Sterling

New restaurant coming to former O’Faolain’s spot in Sterling

A new Peruvian restaurant is coming to Sterling, taking over the spot vacated last year by O’Faolain’s Irish Pub & Restaurant. The new restaurant is called Lima de Veras Restobar. The space is located in the Regal Center off Route 7, just west of Palisade Parkway. A longtime staple of... Read more

Leesburg / youtube.com

Leesburg Walking Tour Final

Leesburg Walking Tour Final

Maura Stevens with the FOCUS on NoVA Real Estate team brings you through the heart of historic Leesburg on King Street, pointing out the favorite shops, restaurants and watering holes.  A great way to spend a weekend day Contact the FOCUS on NoVA Real Estate team to learn more about historic Leesburg or Northern Virginia as a whole. We can help with suggestions on how to truly enjoy the area and any of your real estate needs. Read more

Leesburg / fox5dc.com

