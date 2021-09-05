CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in St George

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 4 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Life in St George has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the St George area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / abc4.com

‘It’s been two weeks that we’ve been over capacity at the ICU’: Lt. Gov visits Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is over 100% capacity in the ICU and the majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to the medical director. Now Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is urging residents in Southern Utah to get vaccinated after paying the hospital a visit this afternoon. Read more

so why aren't these people being treated with monoclonal antibodies? I take aspirin if I don't feel well and that should work for almost anybody. I won't get the vaccine because it will close my veins and I have high blood pressure which already closes my veins. I take prescriptions for it and they keep my veins working properly. why would I take something that goes against what I am trying to fix?

So why have so many of our vaccinated friends gotten the virus? Bad too. Hmmmm. Reasons why we won’t get the vaccine. ITS NOT WORKING FOLKS. Thankfully we’ve had the virus and survived. Antibodies seem to be the key. Wake up.

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

