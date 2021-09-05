CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Huntington

Huntington News Flash
 4 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Huntington, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huntington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Huntington / wsaz.com

School board reverses course, mandates masks for students and staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday evening voted 5-0 to require masks for students and staff at schools starting Friday, Sept. 3. Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a policy where pre-K through 12th grade students are required to wear masks at school and on buses, regardless of vaccine status, unless they have a medical excuse not to wear them. Read more

Huntington / wsaz.com

Meal prep tips and recipes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back-to-school can be a stressful time for families, and the upcoming school year is going to be a challenge as parents and kids balance a return to school while most of the country is still navigating a changing work/life balance. We’re trying to make meal time... Read more

Huntington / wowktv.com

Masks are back: Cabell County Schools votes in favor of mandate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As Cabell County students and staff headed into the classroom Friday, things looked a little different. That’s because all staff and students are now required to mask up. Cabell County Schools currently have 135 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. As a result of those... Read more

Huntington / lootpress.com

Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, welcome ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon and assistant professor Adam Van Horn, M.D. Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex... Read more

