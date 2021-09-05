Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Rome

(ROME, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Rome area.

Braves pitchers dominate Dash ROME, Ga. — Four Rome pitchers held Winston-Salem to two hits and no runs on the way to a 5-0 win on Thursday night in a High Class-A game at State Mutual Stadium. Starter A.J. Puckett and relievers Marrick Crouse, Trey Riley and Benjamin Dunn issued just one walk and had 10 strikeouts between them. Read more

Column: I'm back where it all started and can't be more thankful Sometimes the long road you travel in life leads you right back to where you started. Back in 2009 as a senior at Berry College, I was looking for an internship to really figure out what in the world I was going to do after I somehow made it to graduation day following four long, hard, struggling years pursuing my degree. I reached out to former RN-T Sports Editor David Dawson, and we set up a meeting. Read more

BASEBALL. Rome Braves get the shut out, 5-0, over Dash. Media release: The Rome Braves (48-56)...

