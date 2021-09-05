CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Rome

Rome Today
 4 days ago

(ROME, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Rome area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Rome sports. For more stories from the Rome area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Braves pitchers dominate Dash

ROME, Ga. — Four Rome pitchers held Winston-Salem to two hits and no runs on the way to a 5-0 win on Thursday night in a High Class-A game at State Mutual Stadium. Starter A.J. Puckett and relievers Marrick Crouse, Trey Riley and Benjamin Dunn issued just one walk and had 10 strikeouts between them. Read more

Column: I'm back where it all started and can't be more thankful

Sometimes the long road you travel in life leads you right back to where you started. Back in 2009 as a senior at Berry College, I was looking for an internship to really figure out what in the world I was going to do after I somehow made it to graduation day following four long, hard, struggling years pursuing my degree. I reached out to former RN-T Sports Editor David Dawson, and we set up a meeting. Read more

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves sail in 5-0 win over Winston-Salem; roster updates. Atlanta Braves top Rockies, 6-5. High school football's week three; scores later this evening; attendance policies. Berry, Shorter open season at home Saturday. Community sports.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves get the shut out, 5-0, over Dash. Media release: The Rome Braves (48-56)... Read more

Wolves run wild: Rome handles Cherokee in non-region clash at Barron Stadium

The Rome Wolves faced a major test coming out of a bye week against Class AAAAAAA-power Cherokee and passed with flying colors as the Wolves overpowered the visiting Warriors 27-7 Friday at Barron Stadium. Rome moves to 2-0 to kick off 2021. “I thought we played well, especially on defense,”... Read more

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

