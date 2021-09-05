What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Yuba City, from fashion updates to viral videos.





LATEST NEWS

Sutter supervisors pass resolution stating opposition to vaccine mandates The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a special meeting on Thursday in Yuba City. Those in attendance, most there in support of the resolution, cheered and applauded when the five supervisors voted to approve the resolution. Some stood and gave the supervisors a standing ovation. The vote came after more than one hour of public comments. Prior to comments from people attending the meeting, the clerk of the board read submitted comments from the public. Read more

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Sutter County Family With Brother In ICU Tells Community ‘COVID Is Real’ SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A surge in Yuba and Sutter County covid cases has now left the Rideout Regional Medical Center at 142% capacity in its ICU. There are 25 COVID patients in the ICU. One of them is 42-year-old Sunny Pegany, a father of two. He has been on a ventilator for five weeks. His brothers Jay and Dhar Pegany spoke to CBS13 outside the hospital. They have not been able to see him in his hospital room. “Obviously, we do a lot of praying,” Dhar Pegany said. “Lots of prayers,” Jay Pegany said. “We’re dealing with this day by day, and it’s... Read more

