Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Conway

WATCH: Prep Rally Game of the Week - Conway at Bentonville Chips Souza and Rick Fires with nwaonline.com look at this Friday's Arkansas high school football game of the week, Conway at Bentonville. The NWA Democrat-Gazette staffers also make their predictions on the Prairie Grove and Farmington, Fayetteville at Owasso, Okl. and the fictitious Village Academy Beavers. Read more

Trojans Fall to Memphis Friday CONWAY, Ark. – Little Rock stumbled Friday, unable to overcome early deficits as the Trojans fell to Memphis in straight sets at the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway. Laura Jansen led all players with 10 kills but hit .000 in the match while Laure Jansen led Little Rock (3-2) with 13 digs. Set scores were 27-25, 25-12 and 25-17. Little Rock committed 31 unforced errors and hit just .041 as a team in the loss. Memphis (5-0) hit .211 and out-blocked Little Rock, 10-5. Read more

BEARS FALL TO GOLDEN HURRICANE ON PK CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears lost a 3-1 lead Thursday night and ended up dropping the match to Tulsa 4-3 on a penalty kick in the second overtime in non-conference action at the Bill Stephens Complex. Junior Sydney Brough staked the Bears to an early 1-0... Read more

