Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Conway

WATCH: Prep Rally Game of the Week - Conway at Bentonville
Chips Souza and Rick Fires with nwaonline.com look at this Friday's Arkansas high school football game of the week, Conway at Bentonville. The NWA Democrat-Gazette staffers also make their predictions on the Prairie Grove and Farmington, Fayetteville at Owasso, Okl. and the fictitious Village Academy Beavers. Read more
Trojans Fall to Memphis Friday
CONWAY, Ark. – Little Rock stumbled Friday, unable to overcome early deficits as the Trojans fell to Memphis in straight sets at the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway. Laura Jansen led all players with 10 kills but hit .000 in the match while Laure Jansen led Little Rock (3-2) with 13 digs. Set scores were 27-25, 25-12 and 25-17. Little Rock committed 31 unforced errors and hit just .041 as a team in the loss. Memphis (5-0) hit .211 and out-blocked Little Rock, 10-5. Read more
BEARS FALL TO GOLDEN HURRICANE ON PK
CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears lost a 3-1 lead Thursday night and ended up dropping the match to Tulsa 4-3 on a penalty kick in the second overtime in non-conference action at the Bill Stephens Complex. Junior Sydney Brough staked the Bears to an early 1-0... Read more
UCA DROPS DAY 2 MATCH WITH MISSOURI STATE
CONWAY, Ark. - The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program could not pose a comeback in the final sets as they dropped the match to Missouri State 3-1. On Day 2 of the UCA Invitational, the Sugar Bears tried to pull out all the stops but fell short in a close matchup. Highlighting the match was seniorLexi Miller, who led the team in kills with 18. Not to be overshadowed, junior Alexis Stumbough posted her second straight double-double with 15 kills and 16 digs. Read more
