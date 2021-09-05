CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Conway

Conway Daily
Conway Daily
 4 days ago

(CONWAY, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Conway area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Conway sports. For more stories from the Conway area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bentonville / nwaonline.com

WATCH: Prep Rally Game of the Week - Conway at Bentonville

WATCH: Prep Rally Game of the Week - Conway at Bentonville

Chips Souza and Rick Fires with nwaonline.com look at this Friday's Arkansas high school football game of the week, Conway at Bentonville. The NWA Democrat-Gazette staffers also make their predictions on the Prairie Grove and Farmington, Fayetteville at Owasso, Okl. and the fictitious Village Academy Beavers. Read more

Little Rock / lrtrojans.com

Trojans Fall to Memphis Friday

Trojans Fall to Memphis Friday

CONWAY, Ark. – Little Rock stumbled Friday, unable to overcome early deficits as the Trojans fell to Memphis in straight sets at the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway. Laura Jansen led all players with 10 kills but hit .000 in the match while Laure Jansen led Little Rock (3-2) with 13 digs. Set scores were 27-25, 25-12 and 25-17. Little Rock committed 31 unforced errors and hit just .041 as a team in the loss. Memphis (5-0) hit .211 and out-blocked Little Rock, 10-5. Read more

Conway / ucasports.com

BEARS FALL TO GOLDEN HURRICANE ON PK

BEARS FALL TO GOLDEN HURRICANE ON PK

CONWAY, Ark. _ The University of Central Arkansas Bears lost a 3-1 lead Thursday night and ended up dropping the match to Tulsa 4-3 on a penalty kick in the second overtime in non-conference action at the Bill Stephens Complex. Junior Sydney Brough staked the Bears to an early 1-0... Read more

Missouri / ucasports.com

UCA DROPS DAY 2 MATCH WITH MISSOURI STATE

UCA DROPS DAY 2 MATCH WITH MISSOURI STATE

CONWAY, Ark. - The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program could not pose a comeback in the final sets as they dropped the match to Missouri State 3-1. On Day 2 of the UCA Invitational, the Sugar Bears tried to pull out all the stops but fell short in a close matchup. Highlighting the match was seniorLexi Miller, who led the team in kills with 18. Not to be overshadowed, junior Alexis Stumbough posted her second straight double-double with 15 kills and 16 digs. Read more

Conway Daily

Conway Daily

Conway, AR
With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

