Jonesboro, AR

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jonesboro

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 4 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jonesboro area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cabot / katv.com

Cabot takes down Jonesboro 47-27

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot grabbed a 47-27 victory over Jonesboro on Friday. Jonesboro will face Conway on Sept. 10 and Cabot will play El Dorado. Read more

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash

Butch Jones pleased with A-State special teams, UCA head coach Nathan Brown breaks down Red Wolves. The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s concerned for kids in the area. Police are making efforts to reduce the destruction. Read more

I come down that way yesterday on my bike cycle and it is pretty humbling that another man died on the same day on that road so sorry for the family loss

Brookland / arkansasonline.com

BROOKLAND 14, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 12

JONESBORO -- Brookland (2-0) made a 14-6 halftime lead stand over Jonesboro Westside (0-2). Joseph Wright got the Bearcats going with a 10-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first quarter. Cameron Hedger returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown for the Warriors who missed the extra-point attempt to... Read more

Comments
Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

