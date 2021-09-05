Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jonesboro area.

Cabot takes down Jonesboro 47-27 LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot grabbed a 47-27 victory over Jonesboro on Friday. Jonesboro will face Conway on Sept. 10 and Cabot will play El Dorado. Read more

Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash Butch Jones pleased with A-State special teams, UCA head coach Nathan Brown breaks down Red Wolves. The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s concerned for kids in the area. Police are making efforts to reduce the destruction. Read more

BROOKLAND 14, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 12 JONESBORO -- Brookland (2-0) made a 14-6 halftime lead stand over Jonesboro Westside (0-2). Joseph Wright got the Bearcats going with a 10-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first quarter. Cameron Hedger returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown for the Warriors who missed the extra-point attempt to... Read more

