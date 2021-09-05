CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 4 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Pocatello sports. For more stories from the Pocatello area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Idaho / idahostatejournal.com

ISU to provide alcohol sales at home football games in Holt Arena

ISU to provide alcohol sales at home football games in Holt Arena

POCATELLO — For the first time in recent memory, fans attending Idaho State University’s football games at Holt Arena on Saturday will be able to watch the Bengals play with an ice cold beer in hand. ISU announced Thursday that it’s adding alcoholic beverage sales at three locations inside Holt... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Idaho / localnews8.com

Idaho State football looks to get over the hump in the 2021 season

Idaho State football looks to get over the hump in the 2021 season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 2-4 record in the spring season didn't tell the full story for the Idaho State Bengals, as ISU led in three of their four losses in the final minutes of the game. But against Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State, those leads slipped away. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Pocatello / idahostatejournal.com

Ready for his senior season, WR Tanner Conner has rewarded ISU for taking a chance on him

Ready for his senior season, WR Tanner Conner has rewarded ISU for taking a chance on him

Tanner Conner arrived in Pocatello as an afterthought. He was a lightly-recruited raw receiver, buried in the depth-chart pit behind guys like Michael Dean, Mitch Gueller and Hagen Graves. Graves was a junior when Conner first arrived at Idaho State in 2016. This season he’s the Bengals’ receivers coach, looking... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Idaho / grandforksherald.com

UND football Week 1 primer: How to watch, injuries and matchups with Idaho State

UND football Week 1 primer: How to watch, injuries and matchups with Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho -- In the spring of 2021, the UND football program ranked 10th in the FCS in sacks with 11 players accounting for 24 sacks. Of those 11 players, 10 return this fall. As UND opens the season Saturday against Idaho State, the No. 8 Fighting Hawks -- fresh... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pocatello Journal

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello, ID
96
Followers
219
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Pocatello, ID
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocatello Sports Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy