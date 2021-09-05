Pocatello sports digest: Top stories today

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ISU to provide alcohol sales at home football games in Holt Arena POCATELLO — For the first time in recent memory, fans attending Idaho State University’s football games at Holt Arena on Saturday will be able to watch the Bengals play with an ice cold beer in hand. ISU announced Thursday that it’s adding alcoholic beverage sales at three locations inside Holt... Read more

Idaho State football looks to get over the hump in the 2021 season POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 2-4 record in the spring season didn't tell the full story for the Idaho State Bengals, as ISU led in three of their four losses in the final minutes of the game. But against Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State, those leads slipped away. Read more

Ready for his senior season, WR Tanner Conner has rewarded ISU for taking a chance on him Tanner Conner arrived in Pocatello as an afterthought. He was a lightly-recruited raw receiver, buried in the depth-chart pit behind guys like Michael Dean, Mitch Gueller and Hagen Graves. Graves was a junior when Conner first arrived at Idaho State in 2016. This season he’s the Bengals’ receivers coach, looking... Read more

