For the past couple months, my Tuesday nights have been devoted to playing in an adult, co-ed softball team through the Aspen Recreation Center. Initially, the thought of competing in a league absolutely terrified me. I played for a short stint in middle school, but I was never any good. When considering my friend’s offer to participate, I couldn’t help but think of one specific (and slightly overused) Eleanor Roosevelt quote: “Do one thing every day that scares you.” Well, this was definitely something that scared me and pulled me completely out of my comfort zone.