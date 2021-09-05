CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Anderson

Anderson Today
 4 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Anderson sports. For more stories from the Anderson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kail’s 4 goals boosts PH past Anderson

Kail’s 4 goals boosts PH past Anderson

ANDERSON — Holding a 1-0 lead, Pendleton Heights junior midfielder Kam Kail spoke with his team during intermission with the hope his teammates would slow down the game in their heads while he and coach Kyle Davy were hoping to play the game faster. Both approaches worked, and the result... Read more

Kail’s 4 goals boosts PH past Anderson

Kail’s 4 goals boosts PH past Anderson

ANDERSON — Holding a 1-0 lead, Pendleton Heights junior midfielder Kam Kail spoke with his team during intermission with the hope his teammates would slow down the game in their heads while he and coach Kyle Davy were hoping to play the game faster. Both approaches worked, and the result... Read more

Indians rout Bearcats in NCC opener

Indians rout Bearcats in NCC opener

ANDERSON — It did not matter much to Jawuan Echols if the hole was there or not, he was churning his legs full steam ahead for Anderson on Friday night. The senior rushed for 159 yards and three scores — including 125 yards and all three touchdowns in the first half — and forced a fumble as part of a suffocating defensive effort as the Indians picked up their first win of the season, 36-0 over North Central Conference rival Muncie Central at Collier Field. Read more

Indians rout Bearcats in NCC opener

Indians rout Bearcats in NCC opener

ANDERSON — It did not matter much to Jawuan Echols if the hole was there or not, he was churning his legs full steam ahead for Anderson on Friday night. The senior rushed for 159 yards and three scores — including 125 yards and all three touchdowns in the first half — and forced a fumble as part of a suffocating defensive effort as the Indians picked up their first win of the season, 36-0 over North Central Conference rival Muncie Central at Collier Field. Read more

