Top Victoria sports news

Green guides Warriors past Trojans Dion Green took it upon himself to deliver in Victoria West’s home opener against Beeville. After the Warriors (1-1) dropped their season opener to Lockhart last week, Green wanted to make sure he did everything possible to ensure his team notched its first win of the season Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Read more

Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament canceled VICTORIA, Texas—For the second straight year, the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament has been canceled. This was a news release sent out by the tournament’s organizers Friday. ”. It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of the 2021 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament.... Read more

East plays Alice in second straight road game For the second straight week, Victoria East hits the road looking for its first win of the season. Facing an Alice team that held its own in a 22-20 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — the defending District 15-5A, Division I champion — the Titans will be looking for their first win against the Coyotes in program history. Read more

