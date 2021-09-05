Top Victoria sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

Dion Green took it upon himself to deliver in Victoria West’s home opener against Beeville. After the Warriors (1-1) dropped their season opener to Lockhart last week, Green wanted to make sure he did everything possible to ensure his team notched its first win of the season Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Victoria / crossroadstoday.com

VICTORIA, Texas—For the second straight year, the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament has been canceled. This was a news release sent out by the tournament’s organizers Friday. ”. It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of the 2021 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

For the second straight week, Victoria East hits the road looking for its first win of the season. Facing an Alice team that held its own in a 22-20 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — the defending District 15-5A, Division I champion — the Titans will be looking for their first win against the Coyotes in program history. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

(Games are non-district and start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted) Notes: Beeville (0-1) travels to Memorial Stadium to play Victoria West (0-1) for the fifth time and the first time since 2013. West leads the series 3-1 and the previous four meetings were district games. West lost its opener to Lockhart, and Beeville was defeated by Flour Bluff, a district opponent of West. West’s Brandon Luedeker has passed for 103 yards. Read more

