Dothan, AL

Dothan sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 4 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Dothan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dothan sports. For more stories from the Dothan area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Enterprise / wdhn.com

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Enterprise

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – This week’s Game of the Week is a battle between the two largest schools and the two largest cities in the Wiregrass. The Dothan Wolves faced the Enterprise Wildcats in an intense rivalry with major regional implications. The Wildcats clawed out a win over the Wolves... Read more

Dothan / wtvy.com

ADPH launches “Kick COVID” vaccine initiative

ADPH launches “Kick COVID” vaccine initiative

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has a large football fan base and those fans along with players are hoping stadiums stay full this season. That’s why the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Bruno Event Team are using the state’s passion for college football to launch the “Kick COVID” initiative. By the ADPH joining the tailgate this year, the hope is through this initiative, fans can cheer from the stands all season. Read more

Dothan / dothaneagle.com

Cats open region play against Dothan tonight

Cats open region play against Dothan tonight

Now it’s time to make the doughnuts. While Enterprise High School’s Wildcats were opening their season by downing Bay High and Carver, the Dothan High Wolves played only Park Crossing, and won, preparing for the real 2021 season-opener tonight in Wildcat Stadium. Yep, it’s opening region night almost all over... Read more

Enterprise / wdhn.com

Game of the Week Live Look: Dothan Wolves vs. Enterprise Wildcats

Game of the Week Live Look: Dothan Wolves vs. Enterprise Wildcats

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) —This week’s game is quite the matchup, a major rivalry featuring the two biggest schools in the Wiregrass!. Hey Amanda, as you said this week’s game is a doozy, we have Dothan visiting Enterprise, and what better way to kick off region play than with your biggest rival? Read more

Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Sports
