What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Oshkosh

(OSHKOSH, WI) Life in Oshkosh has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Two Oshkosh restaurant owners are also family Rocky Pedersen worked in restaurants for most of his life, and his son-in-law owns Niko's Gyros, just a half mile down the road. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh offers on-site COVID-19 vaccinations with tasty incentive OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held during the two-day Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh starting September 4. According to the Multicultural Communications Committee, the Hmong National Labor Day Festival will be on Saturday and Sunday featuring live sporting events, dance performances, vocal and pageant competitions- oh, and onsite COVID-19 vaccinations. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Oshkosh Public Library to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Tuesday OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in its building every Tuesday morning starting on September 7. The Library shares this opportunity was made possible due to it being added to the Regional Vaccine Tour. The vaccine tour, which started in June through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and the public health departments from Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties, aims to offer two free vaccine clinic locations within these counties every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Read more

LOCAL PICK