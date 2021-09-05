CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Hattiesburg

Posted by 
Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Life in Hattiesburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hattiesburg / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hattiesburg / wjtv.com

Forrest General reports 104 hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 on ventilators

Forrest General reports 104 hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, September 3. Out of the total number of patients, 11 are vaccinated with the virus while 93 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 38 unvaccinated... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hattiesburg / youtube.com

COVID-19 Update | September 3, 2021

COVID-19 Update | September 3, 2021

Today, Mayor Toby Barker discusses local numbers and notes going into the Labor Day weekend. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hattiesburg / wdam.com

USM unveils new dining options on its Hattiesburg campus

USM unveils new dining options on its Hattiesburg campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students, faculty, staff, and visitors at The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus can choose from an exciting new array of dining options designed to help kick off another academic year. Among the more dramatic changes involves the former Power House restaurant which has undergone a... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
118
Followers
219
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy