Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Hattiesburg

These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Forrest General reports 104 hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 on ventilators HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, September 3. Out of the total number of patients, 11 are vaccinated with the virus while 93 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 38 unvaccinated... Read more

COVID-19 Update | September 3, 2021 Today, Mayor Toby Barker discusses local numbers and notes going into the Labor Day weekend. Read more

