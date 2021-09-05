Your Houma lifestyle news
(HOUMA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Houma, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Four Louisiana nursing home residents, including one from Houma, die at mass evacuation center, officials say
Four Louisiana nursing home residents evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida have died, including a 77-year-old man from Houma, state officials said Thursday. "Three of these have been classified as storm-related by the coroner," the state Health Department said in a news release. Definitive causes... Read more
Where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today
Scroll down to see where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today, Sept. 4, in wake of Hurricane Ida. Rendezvous — $10 plate lunch beginning at 2 p.m. The McDonald’s restaurants on St. Mary and Canal and El Paso are also open. House of Prayer, 2229 Hwy.... Read more
Thibodaux Regional acquires Coastal Urgent Care in Houma, Thibodaux
Thibodaux Regional Health System and Coastal Urgent Care have finalized an agreement for Thibodaux Regional to acquire the company’s Urgent Care locations in Thibodaux and Houma. The two locations, which serve thousands of residents throughout the Bayou Region, will be formally rebranded as Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care. “Thibodaux Regional and... Read more
U.S. Coast Guard unit rescues injured pelican found in middle of road in Port Fourchon
HOUMA, La. — An injured pelican is on the road to recovery after it was found by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in southeast Louisiana. According to a post by the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, the pelican was found Saturday as members of the marine safety unit in Houma were conducting assessments in Port Fourchon. Read more
Comments / 0