Houma, LA

Your Houma lifestyle news

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 4 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Houma, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Louisiana / postsouth.com

Four Louisiana nursing home residents, including one from Houma, die at mass evacuation center, officials say

Four Louisiana nursing home residents, including one from Houma, die at mass evacuation center, officials say

Four Louisiana nursing home residents evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida have died, including a 77-year-old man from Houma, state officials said Thursday. "Three of these have been classified as storm-related by the coroner," the state Health Department said in a news release. Definitive causes... Read more

Houma / houmatimes.com

Where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today

Where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today

Scroll down to see where to get a hot meal in the Houma-Thibodaux area today, Sept. 4, in wake of Hurricane Ida. Rendezvous — $10 plate lunch beginning at 2 p.m. The McDonald’s restaurants on St. Mary and Canal and El Paso are also open. House of Prayer, 2229 Hwy.... Read more

Thibodaux / houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional acquires Coastal Urgent Care in Houma, Thibodaux

Thibodaux Regional acquires Coastal Urgent Care in Houma, Thibodaux

Thibodaux Regional Health System and Coastal Urgent Care have finalized an agreement for Thibodaux Regional to acquire the company’s Urgent Care locations in Thibodaux and Houma. The two locations, which serve thousands of residents throughout the Bayou Region, will be formally rebranded as Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care. “Thibodaux Regional and... Read more

Houma / wdsu.com

U.S. Coast Guard unit rescues injured pelican found in middle of road in Port Fourchon

U.S. Coast Guard unit rescues injured pelican found in middle of road in Port Fourchon

HOUMA, La. — An injured pelican is on the road to recovery after it was found by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in southeast Louisiana. According to a post by the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, the pelican was found Saturday as members of the marine safety unit in Houma were conducting assessments in Port Fourchon. Read more

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

