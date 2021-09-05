Your Poughkeepsie lifestyle news

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Poughkeepsie, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Poughkeepsie area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Elusive Ice Cream Flavor Finally Spotted in Poughkeepsie It's definitely strange but I think I did the impossible and found the greatest ice cream of all time here in the Hudson Valley. I have finally found this ice cream flavor in the Hudson Valley after a 4 year search. Maybe I'm giving myself too much credit for this... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Local Food Favorites of Marist Students Prospective students at Marist all ask a common question: How is the food? Every student has a different opinion. The city of Poughkeepsie being proclaimed a “food desert,” food on campus is always an easy, go-to option. Still, for a change of pace, students can find the off-campus gems hidden throughout the Hudson Valley. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Poughkeepsie Restaurant’s Dummies Are Back Despite Warning The dummies are back out in complete defiance and they look like they're having a blast. There's a good chance that you will remember these creepy dummies that went viral right around this time last year. Last October these life sized dummies took the Hudson Valley by storm. We were in the middle of a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic and the dummies were placed outside the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse to both bring a smile to people passing by and to help draw some desired attention the business that had slowed because of new regulations. Read more

LOCAL PICK