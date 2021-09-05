Your Poughkeepsie lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 4 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Poughkeepsie, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Poughkeepsie area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Poughkeepsie / hudsonvalleypost.com

Elusive Ice Cream Flavor Finally Spotted in Poughkeepsie

It's definitely strange but I think I did the impossible and found the greatest ice cream of all time here in the Hudson Valley. I have finally found this ice cream flavor in the Hudson Valley after a 4 year search. Maybe I'm giving myself too much credit for this... Read more

Poughkeepsie / maristcircle.com

Local Food Favorites of Marist Students

Prospective students at Marist all ask a common question: How is the food? Every student has a different opinion. The city of Poughkeepsie being proclaimed a “food desert,” food on campus is always an easy, go-to option. Still, for a change of pace, students can find the off-campus gems hidden throughout the Hudson Valley. Read more

Poughkeepsie / 943litefm.com

Poughkeepsie Restaurant’s Dummies Are Back Despite Warning

The dummies are back out in complete defiance and they look like they're having a blast. There's a good chance that you will remember these creepy dummies that went viral right around this time last year. Last October these life sized dummies took the Hudson Valley by storm. We were in the middle of a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic and the dummies were placed outside the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse to both bring a smile to people passing by and to help draw some desired attention the business that had slowed because of new regulations. Read more

Poughkeepsie / 943litefm.com

4 Benefits to Eating the Skin on a Potato Plus Hudson Valley French Fries

This week we celebrated National Potato Day. It may have gone by without you even realizing it happened. We all like, some of us even love potatoes but let's face it we probably aren't stopping down in the middle of August to throw a potato party. If you did decide... Read more

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

