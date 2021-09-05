Trending lifestyle headlines in Sumter

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 4 days ago

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter dialysis group is on a mission to give 'quality of life' back to kidney disease patients

Sumter dialysis group is on a mission to give 'quality of life' back to kidney disease patients

Taking pride in her steps, led by a wooden cane and caring daughter at her side, 92-year-old Oree McLeod made her way into a West Wesmark Boulevard doctor's office one Friday morning. Staff greeted her all glee and starry-eyed. She was a … Read more

Sumter / theitem.com

Sumter / theitem.com

Pandemic produces multiple dilemmas in yearly student testing in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon counties: scores show students falling behind; lack of participation is also a factor

Pandemic produces multiple dilemmas in yearly student testing in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon counties: scores show students falling behind; lack of participation is also a factor

As expected given the prolonged pandemic, state and area public school students struggled in the core subjects on last year's standardized tests, but another dilemma faces some districts low student participation rates. The state Department of Education released on Wednesday its 2020-21 state report card results showing drops in achievement... Read more

Sumter / theitem.com

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration's decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." "We're confident in our legal abilities here," Psaki...
Posted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman's campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota State the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment "went well.". Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

